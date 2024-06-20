All Bengals

Watch: Mike Gesicki, Ja'Marr Chase Showcase Griddy Dance Moves

A fun-looking time during Bengals Media Day.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) catches a pass at Bengals spring practice at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) catches a pass at Bengals spring practice at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
CINCINNATI — Mike Gesicki's Griddy can get some expert tweaking this season as he suits up with Ja'Marr Chase. Gesicki is known for his unique way of doing the dance, but maybe he'll get it close to Chase's version when he scores in 2024.

Check out the two players showing off their moves during Bengals Media Day.

