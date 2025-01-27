'We Want To Be Really Good At Tackling' - Al Golden Highlights Key Part of Defensive Mantra Entering Bengals Job
CINCINNATI — Al Golden gave some insight into his big defensive mantras during opening comments to the Cincinnati media on Monday. Tackling better stood out the most with changes he wants to see.
Golden is bringing a turnover-happy system from Notre Dame to a Cincinnati defense that's finished top ten in points allowed just once since 2016 (2022 season).
"One heartbeat for sure, we all have to believe in the same thing," Golden said about his units. "There's not going to be much gray. I don't live in that gray world. I think it's very important that for us to be a championship defense, we're going to have to be empowered. I can't make all the calls, same thing with the staff. You make a certain call, the players have to have the trust, ingenuity, and confidence to make a specific adjustment on the field. And so at some point, you have to turn the keys over to the players.
"There'll be a certain way that we disrupt the football, be a specific way that we tackle in certain environments and certain situations, there's going to be indicators for us in situations that we're going to have to recognize the situation and perform accordingly. And ultimately, we want to be really good at tackling and doing the little things well. One heartbeat, core fundamentals that bind us, and then ultimately, a team that's that's player-driven."
Tackling feels like the lowest-hanging fruit to pick for this unit.
Pro Football Reference tracked Cincinnati with 116 total missed tackles last season. That ranked eighth-worst in the league and directly led to a few losses over the 17-game stretch.
Clean that up—along with a "one heartbeat" buy-in—and Cincinnati's defense should post more than enough of a fight for its offense to drive wins.
