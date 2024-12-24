'We Work Because That's How You Prevent Injury' - Joe Burrow Dives Into Lunging TD to Tee Higgins, Unique Throws
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow met with the media on Christmas Eve and dove deeper into his diving touchdown pass to Tee Higgins from Sunday's 24-6 win over Cleveland.
Burrow's had some chances to try the play before in practice and games, along with other throwing techniques.
"We've practiced lefty throws before," The Bengals quarterback revealed. "A couple of years ago, never pulled that one out. But I've been in that exact same spot a couple of times this year in games, and haven't quite connected on the throws. So I've got reps of doing that, just putting your body in weird positions and having to use different parts of your body to get enough velocity on it. And then this is the most I've ever really done that. So kind of learning on the fly. But you know, the more I did it early in the year, the better equipped I was to execute it later in the year. And you saw that on Sunday, I think."
From jump passes to pinpoint parallel balls, Burrow is finding new ways to thread passes during his best NFL season. He's already blown past his career-high in touchdown passes (35 in 2022) and is on pace to lead the league in that (39 this season) and passing yards (4,229).
"I think whenever you're in a position like that, you have to use your body's momentum to understand how to get it off, and you have to put your arm in a position to keep it from just going right into the dirt," Burrow said about the touchdown to Higgins this past Sunday. "So you have to understand when you're going to hit the ground how your upper body is going to move, and you have to calculate that depending on where the receiver is."
Burrow's hard work in his offseasons is clearly paying off.
"I put a lot of work into being strong and all different kinds of body positions in the off-season. (personal trainer) Dak (Notestine), we work because that's how you prevent injury. You put your joints in your body in positions that you're probably going to be in in a game when people are on you, you're falling down, and you try to strengthen in those positions."
