Zac Taylor Highlights Bengals Minicamp Work: 'They Did a Great Job Preparing Themselves'
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor met with the media on Thursday as Cincinnati wrapped up 2024 minicamp and began resting ahead of training camp.
The grind of the NFL season is almost here and Taylor is happy with what he's seen from a heavier offseason workload.
"They did a great job preparing themselves to get ready for these guys and getting the most out of this process we've had the last couple weeks," Taylor said about the franchise's approach this week. "I thought the players bought in completely got done everything that we need to get done, continue to improve and now just keep that momentum going on their own these next five weeks and so that when we come back to training camp, we're not restarting or setting back we can keep the momentum going that we've had and have a great training camp."
All eyes were on Ja'Marr Chase this week as the star wide receiver returned to the team for the first time this offseason and got high praise from his head coach.
"It was good to get him back in here. He's in great shape," Taylor said about Chase. "He had his process he went through. Again when someone's not been here you don't want to rush him into things, but he clearly has done a great job this offseason. Really happy to get him back in the building. He was in all the meetings, did all the all the walkthroughs and all that stuff and then did a great job mentoring some of the other players as he was out there during practice so I thought we got what we needed out of him and was appreciative of him of even though it is mandatory. There's still guys that aren't always always there. And he showed up and and did did everything that we talked about him doing."
Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
PFF Ranks Geno Stone Among Top-20 NFL Safeties
Watch: Tee Higgins Toughest Catches From 2023 Season
PFF Ranks Alex Cappa Among NFL's Top-25 Guards
Sheldon Rankins Details Return For OTAs: 'Wanted To Make Sure I Got Back Out Here'
Look: Bengals Land Multiple Names on 33rd Team's Fastest Players List
Watch: Bengals Fans Speculate Cincinnati Stars Could Be on Madden 25 Cover
Cincinnati Bengals' Evolving Approach With Joe Burrow is Noteworthy
ESPN Ranks Two Bengals Drafts Among Top Classes This Century
Bengals Rookie WR Jermaine Burton Explains What It's Like Working With Joe Burrow
Watch: Chad Johnson Faces Off Against Bengals Rookie at Practice, Tee Higgins Jokes About Exchange
Sports Illustrated Ranks Jake Browning as NFL's Best Backup Quarterback
Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Jaylen Waddle's Huge Contract Extension With Dolphins
Look: Photo Emerges of Trent Brown's Offseason Work With Popular O-Line Trainer
Look: Cam Taylor-Britt Attends Reds' Win Over Cardinals, Chats With Elly De La Cruz
Watch: Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase is Putting in Work This Offseason
NFL Rumors: Were Vikings Considering Blockbuster Trade Involving Justin Jefferson on Draft Night?
Watch: Bengals Star Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt Shares Hilarious Answer in Interview
Look: Jermaine Burton's Trainer Shares Clip of Offseason Training
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast