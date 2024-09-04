Zac Taylor Updates Ja'Marr Chase's Practice Status With First Game Looming
CINCINNATI — Will Ja'Marr Chase play on Sunday against New England?
It's the biggest question surrounding Cincinnati entering regular season games as head coach Zac Taylor addressed the situation again ahead of Wednesday's practice.
"We'll see," Taylor said to multiple questions about Chase playing on Sunday and practicing at all this week.
Chase was present at Monday's practice but did not participate as the front office and his representation try to find common ground over the next few days.
Chase missed the 2020 college football season to make a business decision before getting drafted, and he could opt out of games again starting Sunday. Taylor is used to this kind of murky playing situation due to NFL injuries
"We deal with this all the time with injuries," Taylor noted. "Where guys are limited through the week or don't practice during the week, and our guys have always done a great job in the meetings, of being responsible for it. I think we do a good job teaching that, walking through it. So again, there's a lot of ways to get people ready to play in a game
Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson Changes Jersey Number Ahead of Regular Season Opener
Zac Taylor Announces Trent Brown, and Dax Hill as Starters Ahead of Bengals Opener With Patriots
Zac Taylor Dives Into Plan Against New England If Ja'Marr Chase Sits Out
Joe Burrow Sheds Light on Arm Strength Ahead of Bengals' Season Opener
Zac Taylor Expects Ja'Marr Chase to Play Against New England
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Roster Cuts, Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Standout Maema Njongmeta Makes Initial 53-Man Roster
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Daijahn Anthony Appears to Make 53-Man Roster
Ja'Marr Chase Expressed Desire to Stay With Cincinnati Bengals Long Term Earlier This Year
Joe Burrow Has Brief, But Direct Message Following Bengals' Preseason Finale
Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Fall to Indianapolis Colts 27-14
Joe Burrow Highlights Health, Offensive Ideas: 'Our Stuff Is Marrying Up Well'
Watch: Bengals Safety Jordan Battle With Pick Six Against Anthony Richardson and the Colts
Report: Bengals to Play it Conservative With Myles Murphy Following Knee Injury
Mission Accomplished: Bengals Star Quarterback Joe Burrow Completes First Normal Training Camp
It's Official: Evan McPherson Signs Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Undrafted Rookie Linebacker Maema Njongmeta's Impressive Preseason Continues
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast