Betting on the Cincinnati Bengals: 2024 Team Prop Bets Worth Considering
If you are anything like me, the return of the NFL is long overdue. Not only am I excited to root on the Bengals, either from Section 202 at Paycor Stadium or from the comfort of my house, but I finally can get back to NFL betting. No more NBA blowouts that nuke every parlay. No more unpredictable MLB games in the dog days of summer. It’s time to make some money.
I will be contributing a weekly article with Bengals props I am personally playing that week, with the research supporting each play. Fortunately, we don't have to wait until Week 1 to lock in some bets.
If you are new to the space, be sure to check out Taylor's first article which outlines the basics of betting.
Here are some of my favorite team season-long bets to make prior to the start of the regular season:
1. OVER 10.5 Wins (-120 FanDuel)
Barring any serious injury to Joe Burrow, the wins line on FanDuel it feels like a safe bet. In games he doesn’t leave early due to injury, Burrow is 27-14 in the regular season over the last three seasons. That .658 winning percentage equates to 11.2 wins in a 17 game season. Couple that with an easy schedule and the Bengals should have no issue cashing the over. If you are feeling extra frisky, the alt line of 11.5 wins is +180 on FanDuel.
2. More Wins Through 5 Weeks Than BAL (-125 DraftKings)
A hat tip is due to Connor Allen for putting me onto this play weeks ago. The Bengals will play three opponents in the first five weeks that could very well be picking top-5 in next year’s draft (Patriots, Commanders, Panthers). While the Chiefs and Ravens are formidable opponents, getting Baltimore at home helps. On the flip side, the Ravens have the single toughest schedule the first five weeks, playing four opponents projected to win at least ten games. This particular prop is only available on DraftKings Sportsbook.
3. To Win the AFC North (+165 FanDuel)
If you feel strongly that the Bengals will win at least 11 games, betting on them to win the division at plus money is a great bet. Over the last decade, the winner of the AFC North has averaged 11.8 wins. Cincinnati has won the AFC North in two of the last three seasons, with last year’s injury plagued campaign being the exception.
Stay tuned later this week for season-long player props I am attacking, including some tasty plus-odds bets.
*DISCLAIMER* This is not intended to be betting advice, rather these are some props I like and have placed my money on. While I use data and research to support my picks, there is no such thing as a sure bet. Always remember to only bet amounts you are comfortable losing.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Look: Evan McPherson Inks Three Year Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Linebacker Maema Njongmeta's Impressive Preseason Continues
Bengals Snap Count Takeaways Following 27-3 Preseason Loss to Chicago Bears
Rookie Josh Newton Discusses Up and Down Day Against Chicago Bears
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 Loss to Chicago Bears
Current U.S. Flag Football QB Takes Exception With Joe Burrow’s Comments and Other NFL Players Expecting to Play in 2028
Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combination for Regular Season Opener Against Pats
Former All-Pro Receiver Makes WILD Statement About Bengals Rookie Jermaine Burton
NFL Insider Shares Prediction for Ja’Marr Chase’s Future, Contract Stalemate With Bengals
NFL Shares Concern About Key Position on Bengals’ Offense Ahead of Regular Season
Bengals Rookie Maema Njongmeta Hoping to Earn Roster Spot After Impressive Debut
Cincinnati Bengals Major Week 1 Favorite in Matchup With New England Patriots
Strength of Schedule for All 32 NFL Teams Revealed Including Cincinnati Bengals
-----
Join the 45,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast