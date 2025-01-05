'Anytime You Don't Make the Playoffs It's a Failure' - Joe Burrow Awaits Bengals' Postseason Fate on Sunday
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow ended his regular season with a drop-laden outing by his wide receivers (277 yards and one score on 80.4% passing). Still, it was enough to get the 19-17 win and set up a make-or-break Sunday for Cincinnati's hard work over the past six months.
The Bengals need Miami and Denver to lose and Burrow will be able to continue his stellar season.
"I'll go in tomorrow and do my normal post-game routine," Burrow told reporters. "I'll lift and get my body right, and then go back and watch the games with the guys, and see where we're at ... It's not ideal, but we know we've put ourselves in this position, so it'll be relaxing. We've won the last five, we won today. Put ourselves in a spot to potentially get in with some help. The odds are long, but we got a shot."
The Bengals quarterback had his three-plus passing TD streak ended in the win but two sure-fire TDs were dropped and Burrow was his otherwise sharp self.
He'll likely finish as the league leader in passing yards and TDs, Baker Mayfield would have to throw for five scores on Sunday to take the latter. None of those numbers matter to Burrow compared to the bigger picture if things don't break Cincinnati's way.
"Anytime you don't make the playoffs, it's a failure," Burrow remarked. "That's what you're you're aiming for every year. That's why you work so hard, to be at your best in the end. And, you know these last five weeks we have been, we just weren't able to find an extra win early in the season that would put us in a better spot."
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
This is a Surprise: Zac Taylor Names Favorite Play From Joe Burrow This Season
'Once in a Lifetime Player' - Joe Burrow Not Surprised Ja'Marr Chase Closing in on Triple Crown
Referee Report: Veteran Referee Gets Second Chance To Work Bengals Game After Week 8 Injury
Joe Burrow Sends Clear Message to Bengals' Front Office When Asked About Retaining Star Players
'I Would Love To Finish My Career Here' - Bengals CB Mike Hilton Talks Uncertain Future After Sunday's Finale
Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Says He's Past Wrist Injury
Cincinnati Bengals Playoff Picture: Where They Stand After Win Over Cleveland Browns
Watch: Geno Stone Posts Hilarious Video Following Bengals' Win Over Browns
'They Wanted Guns' - Joe Burrow Tells Hilarious Story About Why He Gifted Bengals' O-Line Samurai Swords
Cincinnati Bengals Have 99 Problems and the Cleveland Browns Aren’t One
'That M---er F---er Flying Right Now' - Bengals WR Tee Higgins Stunned By What He's Seeing From Joe Burrow
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals Victory Over Cleveland
What Bengals QB Joe Burrow Said About His Animated, Profane Discussion With Zac Taylor After Game-Clinching TD
Sam Hubbard Speculates About Knee Injury Following Bengals' Win Over Titan
Watch: Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls Following 37-27 Win Over Titans
Watch: Current, Former Bengals Reunite Following Cincinnati's Win Over Tennessee
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast