Cincinnati Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Season Opener With Patriots
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is officially active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
The 24-year-old called himself a "game-time decision" on Friday, but went through his normal warmup and will play on Sunday against the Patriots.
Meanwhile, Tee Higgins (hamstring) is inactive. Amarius Mims, Kris Jenkins, Kendric Pryor, Tanner McLachlan and Cedric Johnson are also inactive.
Pryor was elevated from the practice squad. They made him inactive, which means they must be confident in Chase's ability to handle plenty of snaps. Rookie Jermaine Burton is active and will make his NFL debut.
