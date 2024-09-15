Halftime Observations: Bengals Start Fast, Lead Chiefs 16-10
KANSAS CITY — The Bengals have a 16-10 halftime lead over the Chiefs. Here are our halftime observations:
Opening Drive
After going 3-and-out on their first three possessions last week, the Bengals moved the ball downfield on their opening drive against the Chiefs.
Joe Burrow led Cincinnati on a 10-play, 66-yard drive that ended with a 22-yard field goal by Evan McPherson.
The Bengals converted a 4th-and-3 on the Chiefs' 43-yard line. Burrow found Mike Gesicki for a 37-yard gain.
Big Turnovers
The Bengals' defense forced the Chiefs to settle for a field goal on their opening possession and then linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither intercepted Patrick Mahomes and returned it to the Chiefs' 31-yard line on Kansas City's second possession.
Burrow led Cincinnati on a 7-play 31-yard drive that ended with a four-yard touchdown to Andrei Iosivas. The second-year wide receiver made a beautiful grab and got both feet down in the front corner of the end zone near the pylon. Watch the play here.
Sheldon Rankins knocked the ball away from Chiefs running back Carson Steele late in the second quarter to give the Bengals another shot at scoring. Germaine Pratt recovered the fumble.
Cincinnati leads the turnover battle 2-0. They've scored 10 points off of those two turnovers. The drive ended with a 48-yard field goal by McPherson. He made three field goals (22, 33, 48) in the first half.
Offensive Scheme
The Bengals leaned on their tight ends early on Sunday, opening the game with Drew Sample, Erick All and Gesicki on the field.
Cincinnati has leaned on their tight ends. All, Gesicki and Sample have combined for nine receptions on 10 targets for 113 yards.
Burrow has completed 13-of-21 for 140 yards and one touchdown. Ja'Marr Chase has two receptions (three targets) for 18 yards.
The Bengals Will Win If...
They continue to find ways to move the ball consistently on offense. They've been able to move the ball up-and-down the field, which keeps Mahomes on the sideline.
They also can't continue to settle for field goals. They got the ball inside the Chiefs' 10-yard line three times and only scored one touchdown.
Finding ways to generate explosive plays would also help. They had a few in the first half—Gesicki's 37-yarder led the way—but they need a few more if they're going to win the game.
On defense, they have to find a way to force more turnovers. It's unrealistic to think they're going to stop Mahomes AND the Chiefs' rushing attack. They did a good job to end the half and did build some solid momentum.
The Chiefs will get the kickoff to start the third quarter.
