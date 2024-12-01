Halftime Observations: Bengals Start Fast, Trail Steelers 27-21
CINCINNATI — The Bengals trail the Steelers 27-21 at halftime. They led for most of the first half, but Pittsburgh rallied to take the lead into the locker room.
The Bengals are hoping to improve to 5-7 on the season. Here are our halftime observations:
Cam Taylor-Britt
The Bengals need Taylor-Britt to play better and he made a huge play in the first half.
The second-year cornerback intercepted Russell Wilson on the Steelers' first possession and returned it for a 51-yard touchdown. George Pickens stumbled, which gave Taylor-Britt an opportunity to make a clean catch and return. Watch the play here.
Shaky Defense
After the pick-six, the Bengals' defense reverted back to their normal selves, allowing three-straight touchdowns. All three drives lasted at least 68 yards.
That kept Pittsburgh in the game and despite the pick-six, the game was tied at 21. The Steelers scored on five-straight possessions after Taylor-Britt's interception.
Wilson has completed 21-of-27 passes for 257 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the first half.
Offense Keeps Hopes Alive
Joe Burrow and the Bengals went three-and-out to start the game, but rebounded with back-to-back touchdown drives.
First, Chase Brown had a 40-yard run that put the Bengals at the Steelers' one-yard line. Brown scored a one-yard touchdown on the next play from scrimmage.
The Steelers scored to tie the game at 14, but Burrow answered, leading the Bengals on a nine-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a jumping 4-yard touchdown to Ja'Marr Chase. Watch the play here.
Key Turnover
Burrow fumbled on the Bengals' fourth possession of the game. He rolled out to his right and didn't realize T.J. Watt was behind him.
Watt knocked the ball away at the Steelers' 37-yard line. Preston Smith recovered it.
Pittsburgh's drive stalled, but Chris Boswell kicked a 50-yard field goal to give the Steelers their first lead of the game (24-21) late in the second quarter.
Burrow completed 12-of-15 passes for 80 yards and one touchdown in the first half. He was sacked once and has a 116.7 quarterback rating.
The Bengals Will Win If...
They find ways to get stops on defense. They couldn't stop the Steelers at all after their opening possession.
