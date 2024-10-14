Halftime Observations: Joe Burrow and Bengals Start Fast, Lead Giants 7-0
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Bengals have a 7-0 lead over the Giants at the half. Here are our halftime observations:
Fast Start
Joe Burrow ran for a 47-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-18 on the opening possession of the game. It gave the Bengals a 7-0 lead.
Burrow hit 19.86 mph on the run according to NFL Next Gen Stats. It's the longest run and fastest play of his career. Watch the play here.
Defense Makes a Play
The Bengals' defense has played well, forcing four punts and an interception. BJ Hill had a great half, finishing with two tackles and two quarterback hits.
Hill put pressure on Daniel Jones and hit him while he was throwing in the red zone. The ball popped up into the air and Germaine Pratt intercepted it. It was a huge play with the Giants threatening to score.
Special Teams
The Bengals' special teams have delivered, which is important, especially in a game that has had nine punts between the two teams.
Ryan Rehkow has five punts for 245 yards. Three of his five punts were downed inside the 20-yard line. Tycen Anderson has two special teams tackles.
Meanwhile, Charlie Jones had a 14-yard punt return and 31-yard kick return. Overall, Darrin Simmons' crew has had a good night.
Pressure
Burrow has completed 9-of-15 passes for 87 yards. He's been sacked three times. The Giants consistently got pressure on Burrow, which has disrupted an offense that came in playing as well as any unit in the league.
The Bengals Will Win If...
They need to consistently move the ball on offense. The defense has done its' job thus far, forcing an interception and three punts.
The offense has struggled since Burrow ran for a 47-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the game.
