Halftime Observations: Joe Burrow and the Bengals Start Fast, Lead Patriots 22-0

Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 11-4 on the season.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense started fast and never looked back in the first half against the Patriots.

Cincinnati has a 22-0 lead at halftime. They moved the ball with ease and their defense shut down Mac Jones and the Patriots' offense.

Hot Start

Joe Burrow started the game by completing 11-of-11 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

Cincinnati went on a 5-play, 78-yard drive to start the game that ended with a 9-yard touchdown reception by Tee Higgins.

The defense forced a 3-and-out and Burrow led the Bengals downfield for another touchdown. He found Trenton Irwin for a 23-yard score to cap off a 9-play, 64-yard drive.

Burrow was 13-of-15 for 165 after the first quarter. The Bengals generated 189 yards of total offense over that span. Meanwhile, the Patriots had just 10 yards offense and punted twice in the first quarter. The Bengals kept them from getting a first down.

First Half Stats

Burrow spread the ball around in the first half, completing passes to eight different receivers. He finished the half 28-of-36 for 284 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

His 28 first half completions are the most of his career and the most by a quarterback in the NFL this season.

Tee Higgins led the way with six receptions for 90 yards and one score. Ja'Marr Chase has four receptions for 52 yards.

Irwin has three big receptions for 45 yards and two touchdowns.

Cam Sample is leading the way on defense with three tackles and one sack. Logan Wilson has two tackles and a sack.

Complete Domination

The Patriots have just 60 yards of offense and only two first downs. Cincinnati has 303 yards and 22 first downs.

New England has also been called for six penalties for 44 yards and they've had some special teams miscues.

The Bengals Will Win If...

They have to play turnover free football on offense. The Patriots' offense has been awful. The only way New England can get back into the game is if their defense forces multiple turnovers/big plays.

Burrow has been sacked a few times, but Cincinnati has moved the ball up-and-down the field. They can't have any more miscommunications like they did late in the second quarter when Tyler Boyd stopped on his route, which led to a Devin McCourty interception.

