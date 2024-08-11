Josh Newton Dives Into Decision Behind Preseason Interception
CINCINNATI — Josh Newton was one of a few Bengals rookies who made big plays on Saturday, hauling in an interception during his NFL debut. The TCU product dove into his interception moment during a 17-14 loss that also included pass breakup and two tackles.
"He just took an inside release, but I knew he wasn't going over," Newton described. "He ran back out, and I just undercut it, and the ball was right there."
Newton had seven career interceptions in college. He's hoping tonight was the first of many at the pro level.
"Get another one," Newton said about his mindset. "So I got back to the sideline. Most of the vets, said get another one, get another one. So they make sure they keep you just straight forward and locked in."
Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
Bengals Comfortable With Plan for Offensive Tackle Trent Brown, Who Could Still Start at Right Tackle
Evan McPherson Dives Into Contract Extension Talks Amidst Historic Kicker Extension
Bengals Right Tackle Trent Brown Discusses Competition With Amarius Mims
Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Injuries as Preseason Game Preparation Begins
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Release First Depth Chart Ahead of Preseason Game Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Joe Burrow Believes Production With Ja'Marr Chase Can Reach New Level
Cincinnati Bengals' Stars Not Worried About Ja'Marr Chase's Missed Practice Time
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Amarius Mims Catching Attention and Advice in First NFL Training Camp
Willie Anderson Offers Up Big Praise for Bengals Offensive Line Coach Frank Pollack
PFF Names Bengals Cornerback as Rookie With Most to Gain This Training Camp
Joe Burrow Ranked Lower Than Expected in NFL's Top 100
Look: Young Bengals Fans Chant For Ja'Marr Chase as 'Hold-In' Continues
Joe Burrow Highlights Young Receiver Development Without Ja'Marr Chase at Training Camp
Zac Taylor Sheds More Light on Joe Burrow's Practice Plan as Cincinnati Awaits Return of Ja'Marr Chase
Look: Madden 25 Ratings Released For Bengals Wide Receivers And Safeties
Zac Taylor Notes Joe Burrow is Bigger Entering Training Camp: 'I Think It's a Good Thing'
Zac Taylor Dives Into Trent Brown Entering Training Camp on NFI: 'Just Trying to be Smart'
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast