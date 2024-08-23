All Bengals

Look: NBA Star Mike Conley Attends Bengals' Preseason Finale With Colts

James Rapien

May 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and guard Mike Conley (10) speak during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and guard Mike Conley (10) speak during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are playing the Colts on Thursday night in their preseason finale at Paycor Stadium.

NBA star Mike Conley is in attendance. The Ohio State product and former All-Star shared a message on the Bengals' Twitter account.

James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  

