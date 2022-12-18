Watch: DJ Reader Forces Fumble, Sets Up Bengals TD To Tyler Boyd
CINCINNATI — DJ Reader continued his great season with a forced fumble on Tom Brady to set another passing TD from Bengals QB Joe Burrow.
Check out the clutch punch and huge catch from Tyler Boyd to give Cincinnati its first lead in Tampa.
