'We're The Best Offense in The NFL' - Joe Burrow Confident Following Thrilling Win Over Denver
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense are cooking down the stretch of the season. A unit Burrow believes is the best in the NFL after beating the Broncos 30-24.
They've definitely played like it in December. Cincinnati leads the league in passing yards per game and is eighth in total points per game this season(28.2).
"I think we're the best offense in the league," Burrow said after his 412-yard outing. "We've had our moments, just like every offense does, where you stall out a little bit, but you know, we've been so consistent this whole year, and guys stepping up in big spots and making big plays for us, and guys go down, somebody else has to step up and make plays. And we've just consistently done that. It feels good to get a win like this, where nothing's going our way down the stretch, and the defense gets a couple of big stops in overtime there, and we're finally able to punch it in."
The Bengals had one turnover on the day but played strong football besides the fumble gaffe from Tee Higgins that he more than made up for.
Burrow is now 349 yards away from the first 5,000-yard passing season in Bengals history.
