Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Listed as Tier 1 Quarterback, Despite Latest Injury
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow might be coming off of a season-ending wrist injury, but that didn't stop him from being near the top of Mike Sando's annual quarterback rankings.
Burrow is a "Tier 1" quarterback in the rankings, behind Patrick Mahomes, but ahead of the rest of the NFL, including Josh Allen (3) and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.
Burrow received 43 tier 1 votes, which was six less than last season. He still finished second over all in the rankings. This is the third-straight year he's been listed as a Tier 1 quarterback.
There are some questions about his durability and injury history.
“You love everything about him," a defensive coach that has faced Burrow multiple times told Sando. "But at some point, physically, his body is going to fail."
Burrow just completed his first full training camp. So hopefully it's the start of a healthy 2024 for the Bengals star quarterback.
