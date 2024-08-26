All Bengals

Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Listed as Tier 1 Quarterback, Despite Latest Injury

The Bengals quarterback is hoping to stay healthy this season.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during a preseason joint practice at the Paycor Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow might be coming off of a season-ending wrist injury, but that didn't stop him from being near the top of Mike Sando's annual quarterback rankings.

Burrow is a "Tier 1" quarterback in the rankings, behind Patrick Mahomes, but ahead of the rest of the NFL, including Josh Allen (3) and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Burrow received 43 tier 1 votes, which was six less than last season. He still finished second over all in the rankings. This is the third-straight year he's been listed as a Tier 1 quarterback.

There are some questions about his durability and injury history.

“You love everything about him," a defensive coach that has faced Burrow multiple times told Sando. "But at some point, physically, his body is going to fail."

Burrow just completed his first full training camp. So hopefully it's the start of a healthy 2024 for the Bengals star quarterback.

Check out the complete tier list here.

Published |Modified
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

