Former NFL Agent Lays Out Money Ja'Marr Chase Could Lose If He Misses Regular Season Games
CINCINNATI — Former NFL agent Joel Corry gave his take on the wide receiver hold-ins from Ja'Marr Chase and Brandon Aiyuk in training camp.
Corry made it clear that the Bengals star wide receiver could face some financial penalties from the Bengals if the playmaker doesn't play Week 1, but they aren't steep in the grand scheme of his career earnings.
Chase could lose $1,814,702 if he sits out against the Patriots and the Bengals used all of their penalty rights under the CBA.
"Chase would run the risk of being cited for a conduct detrimental to the team infraction by continuing the hold-in after receiving the written warning," Corry wrote for CBS Sports. "The maximum penalty for conduct detrimental is a fine of one week's salary and a suspension without pay for four weeks. Chase would be out five weeks' worth of his $1.055 million salary, which is $293,056, with the most severe discipline for conduct detrimental.
"A portion of Chase's signing bonus and the $3,807,679 roster bonus would be at risk with the Bengals electing to enforce those penalties under the CBA. The Bengals would be entitled to recoup 4/18ths of the $4,943,571 in proration of Chase's $19,774,284 signing bonus attributed to 2024. This is $1,098,571. The standard of recoupment is different for the 2024 roster bonus. Recoupment is based on the remaining contract years with these bonuses. Since Chase is under contract through 2025, his roster bonus would be divided by two before applying the 4/18th standard like with the signing bonus. Chase's potential loss in 2024 roster bonus would be $423,075. This type of conduct detrimental violation would be costly. Chase would be out $1,814,702 with the Bengals asserting all of their rights."
Is Chase willing to eat nearly $2 million to put the ultimate pressure on the Bengals? It's the biggest question facing the team between now and the start of the regular season.
He will have to play this season at some point this season to have his contract toll and carry into the fifth-year option in 2025.
