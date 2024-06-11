Joe Burrow on Ja'Marr Chase: 'Everybody Knows What We Got In Him'
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow discussed his health, Ja'Marr Chase's return to the team and much more after Tuesday's mandatory minicamp session.
Chase joined the team on Monday. He's eligible for a contract extension this offseason. Will Burrow share advice with his teammate and good friend since he went through this process last year?
"Nah," Burrow said. "I think the best way to handle that is to let him handle business the way that he sees fit."
Burrow did make it clear that he doesn't feel the need to talk to the front office about how valuable Chase is to the Bengals' offense.
"It doesn’t need to be stated. Everyone knows what we got in him," Burrow said bluntly.
Chase is under contract for the next two seasons. Justin Jefferson signed a four-year, $140 million extension with the Vikings this offseason. He signed that deal after his fourth NFL season. Will the Bengals and Chase follow a similar blueprint?
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and check out the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL Draft Class
Complete List of All 10 Cincinnati Bengals Picks in 2024 NFL Draft
Watch: Highlights of New Cincinnati Bengals Tight End Erick All
Bengals Take Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson in Third Round of NFL Draft
Cincinnati Bengals Get It Right, Take Amarius Mims in First Round of NFL Draft
Nick Saban Questions Bengals First Round Pick Amarius Mims
Bengals Take Erick All in Fourth Round of 2024 NFL Draft
Watch: Highlights of Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton
Look: Zac Taylor Gets Hype After Bengals Pick Jermaine Burton
Erick All Excited to Catch Passes From Joe Burrow, Talks Super Bowl Dreams
Zac Taylor Praises Jermaine Burton, Discusses Character Questions
Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Take Amarius Mims
Watch: Amarius Mims Highlights at Georgia
Amarius Mims is Excited to Block for Joe Burrow: “It’s a Blessing”
Amarius Mims Emotional After Bengals Took Him in First Round of 2024 NFL Draft
-----
Join the 44,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast