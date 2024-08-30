Newly Added Defensive End K.J. Henry Had Dominant Preseason for Washington Commanders
CINCINNATI — The Bengals acquired defensive end K.J. Henry on waivers from the Commanders earlier this week.
The 25-year-old is entering his second NFL season after playing alongside former Bengals first round pick Myles Murphy at Clemson.
Henry had a dominant preseason for the Commanders. He finished with with an 82.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, which included 10 quarterback pressures and a 20.8% pass rush win rate.
He had one sack in 48 pass rush snaps.
Washington picked Henry in the fifth round (137th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft.
He had 1.5 sacks and 19 tackles (four for loss) in 10 games last season. Hopefully he can give the Bengals' defensive end room a boost—especially with Murphy on injured reserve.
