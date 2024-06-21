NFL Draft Analyst Believes Jermaine Burton Will be Game Changer for Bengals' Offense This Season
CINCINNATI — The Bengals took wide receiver Jermaine Burton in the third round (80th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft.
NFL Draft analyst Emory Jones is a big fan of the selection.
“This was a HUGE pickup for Cincinnati, because I feel like he’s going to have a tremendous impact as a rookie," Hunt said on the Ross Tucker podcast. "His ability to really go and get the ball deep down the field, to take a short pass a long way and he can play inside or outside—I love this pickup for Cincinnati."
Burton should give Joe Burrow another deep threat alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Tyler Boyd is no longer in town and the Bengals are expected to make some tweaks on offense to be more explosive. Burton could be a big part of that this season.
Watch the clip of Jones in the video below. For more on Burton, check out our film breakdown here.
