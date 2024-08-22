Three Bengals Players That Are Likely on Roster Bubble Going Into Preseason Finale Against Colts
CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Colts on Thursday night in their preseason finale. Most of the roster is set, but a few jobs are still up for grabs.
Here are the players that are likely on the roster bubble going into Thursday night's game:
Tanner McLachlan, Tight End
Will the sixth rounder make the team? McLachlan has made the most of his opportunities, but he hasn't had many so far this preseason. Thursday night is big for him in his quest to make the roster.
Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample, Erick All and Tanner Hudson are locks. McLachlan needs to show the Bengals why they need to keep five tight ends on the roster. If he can have a nice night on offense and make a few plays on special teams, it would certainly help his cause.
Jalen Davis, Cornerback
Davis was on my 53-man roster projection from earlier this week, but he could end up on the outside looking in with the emergence of rookie Daijahn Anthony. Anthony can serve multiple roles for the Bengals, including the backup nickel cornerback spot. They've also moved DJ Turner II into the slot at times in recent weeks. Davis could help his cause with a big night against the Colts, just to remind the coaching staff what he brings to the table.
Nate Gilliam, Guard
Will the Bengals keep 10 offensive linemen? Gilliam can't give them a choice. He could earn a roster spot with a big night on Thursday. They kept 10 linemen last year and one of them was Trey Hill. With guys like Matt Lee and Jaxson Kirkland likely on the 53, it isn't about beating other offensive linemen in that room, it's about impressing the coaching staff enough to convince them to keep 10 on the roster.
Bonus: Maema Njongmeta, Linebacker
Njongmeta has had a great preseason, but has he done enough to convince the Bengals to keep him on the roster? He probably needs to have another quality performance against the Colts after leading Cincinnati in tackles in each of the first two preseason games.
