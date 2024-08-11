All Bengals

Jermaine Burton Stayed Patient to Reel in Debut Touchdown: 'I'll be Ready'

Burton flashed his high ceiling.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) comes down in the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Bengals 17-14.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) comes down in the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Bengals 17-14. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Jermaine Burton nearly had Cincinnati's game-winning score with his touchdown against Tampa Bay Saturday night, but it was still a solid debut for the rookie wide receiver as he hauled in three catches for a team-high 82 yards and the score.

He discussed staying ready for the moment even though he played sparingly in the loss until the fourth quarter in a 17-14 loss.

"I got into the third for a little bit," Burton noted. "At the end of the day, I had a whole warm-up with the team before the game you know doing the warm-up stuff like that. So I didn't get in those first and second quarters.

"So I went into halftime, now my body got completely cold again, like it was just a long photoshoot or something. So I just stayed down and stayed patient. And I was like, I know it's gonna come at some point. So instead of getting down or anything like that I just know when that time comes, I'll be ready."

Burton noted he just made a play against man coverage on the score as he makes sure to soak up as much wisdom as possible in a great wide receiver room.

"Just happy to get out there and compete with the guys for the first time," Burton said. "Trying to stack days with them and practice day in and day out with those guys and create a bit of chemistry with the team overall so we can have a lot of great games."

Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

You May Also Like:

Bengals Comfortable With Plan for Offensive Tackle Trent Brown, Who Could Still Start at Right Tackle

Evan McPherson Dives Into Contract Extension Talks Amidst Historic Kicker Extension

Bengals Right Tackle Trent Brown Discusses Competition With Amarius Mims

Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Injuries as Preseason Game Preparation Begins

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Release First Depth Chart Ahead of Preseason Game Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Joe Burrow Believes Production With Ja'Marr Chase Can Reach New Level

Cincinnati Bengals' Stars Not Worried About Ja'Marr Chase's Missed Practice Time

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Amarius Mims Catching Attention and Advice in First NFL Training Camp

Willie Anderson Offers Up Big Praise for Bengals Offensive Line Coach Frank Pollack

PFF Names Bengals Cornerback as Rookie With Most to Gain This Training Camp

Joe Burrow Ranked Lower Than Expected in NFL's Top 100

Look: Young Bengals Fans Chant For Ja'Marr Chase as 'Hold-In' Continues

Joe Burrow Highlights Young Receiver Development Without Ja'Marr Chase at Training Camp

Zac Taylor Sheds More Light on Joe Burrow's Practice Plan as Cincinnati Awaits Return of Ja'Marr Chase

Look: Madden 25 Ratings Released For Bengals Wide Receivers And Safeties

Zac Taylor Notes Joe Burrow is Bigger Entering Training Camp: 'I Think It's a Good Thing'

Zac Taylor Dives Into Trent Brown Entering Training Camp on NFI: 'Just Trying to be Smart'

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.