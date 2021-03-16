Andy Dalton Has a New Home and a Chance to Be a Starting Quarterback

The 33-year-old played for the Cowboys last season

Former Bengals and Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton is headed to Chicago.

The 33-year-old has agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with the Bears according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He could make up to $13 million with incentives.

Dalton is expected to be the Bears' starting quarterback in 2021. He made nine starts for the Cowboys last season after Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury.

Dalton completed 64.9% of his passes for 2,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The Cowboys were 4-5 in games that he started.

This is a chance for the three-time Pro Bowler to show the rest of the NFL that he can still be a quality starting quarterback.

The veteran signal-caller will have a solid defense behind him and a star wide receiver in Allen Robinson to throw to.

The Bengals selected Dalton in the second-round (35th overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft.

He posted a 70-61-2 record in 133 regular season starts. The Bengals released him last April after drafting Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

