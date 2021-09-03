Bengals Make it Official, Sign Trenton Irwin to Round Out 16 Player Practice Squad
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin to the practice squad on Friday. They waived him on Wednesday to clear space on the 53-man roster after claiming defensive end Wyatt Ray.
With the addition of Irwin, the Bengals have reached the maximum number (16) of players they can have on the practice squad. Check out the entire 16 player group below.
WR Trenton Irwin
WR Trent Taylor
TE Thaddeus Moss
TE Mason Schreck
RB Jacques Patrick
RB Trayveon Williams
RB/WR Pooka Williams
G/C Keaton Sutherland
P Drue Chrisman
LB Joe Bachie
LB Keandre Jones
CB Winston Rose
CB Tony Brown
DT Renell Wren
S Trayvon Henderson
DE Noah Spence
