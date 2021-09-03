Bengals Make it Official, Sign Trenton Irwin to Round Out 16-Player Practice Squad

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin to the practice squad on Friday. They waived him on Wednesday to clear space on the 53-man roster after claiming defensive end Wyatt Ray.

With the addition of Irwin, the Bengals have reached the maximum number (16) of players they can have on the practice squad. Check out the entire 16 player group below.

WR Trenton Irwin

WR Trent Taylor

TE Thaddeus Moss

TE Mason Schreck

RB Jacques Patrick

RB Trayveon Williams

RB/WR Pooka Williams

G/C Keaton Sutherland

P Drue Chrisman

LB Joe Bachie

LB Keandre Jones

CB Winston Rose

CB Tony Brown

DT Renell Wren

S Trayvon Henderson

DE Noah Spence

