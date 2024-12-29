Bengals Running Back Chase Brown Diagnosed With High Ankle Sprain
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Chase Brown was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain and his status is in question for Cincinnati's Week 18 matchup against the Steelers according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
The Bengals have to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Brown suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of Cincinnati's 30-24 win over the Broncos.
Brown was trying to slide down at the one-yard line, but there were multiple Broncos players attempting to tackle him in the process.
"Just control the controllables and focus on getting this ankle right," Brown said after the game. "My ankle just bent weird, but I'll be alright. Sprained it before so it's no big deal."
A high ankle sprain could be tough to come back from so quickly. If Brown cannot start or is limited, then Khalil Herbert would get the bulk of the carries at running back.
