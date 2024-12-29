All Bengals

Bengals Running Back Chase Brown Diagnosed With High Ankle Sprain

The second-year running back has had a big year for the Bengals.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) is injured on a carry in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. The Bengals took a 30-24 win in overtime to remain in the post season chase.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) is injured on a carry in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. The Bengals took a 30-24 win in overtime to remain in the post season chase. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Chase Brown was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain and his status is in question for Cincinnati's Week 18 matchup against the Steelers according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The Bengals have to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Brown suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of Cincinnati's 30-24 win over the Broncos.

Brown was trying to slide down at the one-yard line, but there were multiple Broncos players attempting to tackle him in the process.

"Just control the controllables and focus on getting this ankle right," Brown said after the game. "My ankle just bent weird, but I'll be alright. Sprained it before so it's no big deal."

A high ankle sprain could be tough to come back from so quickly. If Brown cannot start or is limited, then Khalil Herbert would get the bulk of the carries at running back.

