September 24, 2021
Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo for Week 3 Matchup Against Steelers

Cincinnati is going with a "clean" look for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear their all white uniforms on Sunday against the Steelers. 

It's the second time they've worn the "clean" look this season. They also wore them in their Week 1 win over the Vikings.

The Bengals are hoping to beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh for the first time since 2015. Head coach Zac Taylor hasn't won an AFC North game on the road since being hired in 2019. 

