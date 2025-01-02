Bengals Wide Receiver Andrei Iosivas's Former College Teammate Tiger Bech Killed in New Orleans Truck Attack
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas's former Princeton teammate Tiger Bech was killed in the New Orleans truck attack on Wednesday morning.
The school released the news shortly after the horrific crime.
"There was no more appropriate nickname of a Princeton player I coached," Princeton head coach Bob Surace said in a release. "He was a 'Tiger' in every way - a ferocious competitor with endless energy, a beloved teammate, and a caring friend. Our last conversation was about how proud I was of the growth he showed during his time at Princeton and the success he was having after graduation. My love goes to the entire Bech family."
Bech was part of the 2016 and 2018 Ivy League Championship teams. He earned two All-Ivy honors as a return specialist for the Tigers. He also recorded 53 catches for 825 yards and three touchdowns as a wide receiver during his career with Princeton.
He was teammates with Iosivas during the 2018 season and was tragically killed in the attack on Bourbon Street.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
This is a Surprise: Zac Taylor Names Favorite Play From Joe Burrow This Season
'Once in a Lifetime Player' - Joe Burrow Not Surprised Ja'Marr Chase Closing in on Triple Crown
Referee Report: Veteran Referee Gets Second Chance To Work Bengals Game After Week 8 Injury
Joe Burrow Sends Clear Message to Bengals' Front Office When Asked About Retaining Star Players
'I Would Love To Finish My Career Here' - Bengals CB Mike Hilton Talks Uncertain Future After Sunday's Finale
Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Says He's Past Wrist Injury
Cincinnati Bengals Playoff Picture: Where They Stand After Win Over Cleveland Browns
Watch: Geno Stone Posts Hilarious Video Following Bengals' Win Over Browns
'They Wanted Guns' - Joe Burrow Tells Hilarious Story About Why He Gifted Bengals' O-Line Samurai Swords
Cincinnati Bengals Have 99 Problems and the Cleveland Browns Aren’t One
'That M---er F---er Flying Right Now' - Bengals WR Tee Higgins Stunned By What He's Seeing From Joe Burrow
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals Victory Over Cleveland
What Bengals QB Joe Burrow Said About His Animated, Profane Discussion With Zac Taylor After Game-Clinching TD
Sam Hubbard Speculates About Knee Injury Following Bengals' Win Over Titan
Watch: Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls Following 37-27 Win Over Titans
Watch: Current, Former Bengals Reunite Following Cincinnati's Win Over Tennessee
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast