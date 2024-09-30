Chase Brown Responds After Fan Poured Drink on Him Following Bengals' Win Over Panthers
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Chase Brown ran for a career-high 80 yards and scored two touchdowns in Cincinnati's 34-24 win over Carolina on Sunday.
The second-year pro shined bright in a must-win game for Cincinnati, averaging 5.3 yards-per-carry.
Brown gave his gloves away as he was walking off the field and a fan poured their drink on him as he was walking off the field.
"I didn't really see where the drink got poured, but as I was walking in, I felt the liquid," Brown said. "And then when I saw the video back I was like 'Damn, that's really what happened.'"
Brown didn't interact with the fan. Instead, he walked up the ramp to the locker room.
"It kinda just happened out of nowhere," Brown said. "It looked blue or something. Please don't pour drinks on us. Nobody wants that."
Why didn't he confront the fan?
"I didn't really care. I'm sure stuff like that happens all the time, it's just undocumented, but this time it was documented." Brown said. "Just be a professional about the situation and move on."
