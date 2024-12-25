Cincinnati Bengals Banking on Division Rivals to Help Them in Quest for Playoffs
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' playoff chances are slim, but they still can make the postseason. Cincinnati has won three-straight games to get to 7-8 on the season.
The Bengals need to win their final two games, plus they need the Broncos to lose out and the Colts and Dolphins to lose one of their final two games.
The good news is Cincinnati plays Denver this week, which means they can control part of their own destiny. They also need the Chiefs to beat the Broncos in Week 18, which means it would be good for Kansas City to be playing for the No. 1 seed next week.
For that to be the case, the Chiefs would need to lose to the Steelers on Wednesday and the Bills have to beat the Jets on Sunday.
Yes, that means the Bengals should be rooting for the Steelers in their matchup with the Chiefs.
They could also use a Browns win over the Dolphins, even though that seems unlikely.
A lot needs to happen if the Bengals are going to make the playoffs and it starts with the Steelers helping the Bengals out on Christmas Day.
For more on their playoff chances, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
One Play in Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to Pittsburgh Steelers Sums Up 2024 Season
Joe Burrow Playing For City And More as Playoff Hopes Fade: 'Still an Exciting Opportunity'
‘They Missed That One’ – Bengals Don’t Hold Tongues on Officiating Mistake in Key Spot
It Took 13 Weeks, But the Reality of Futility Has Finally Forced Its Way Into the Cincinnati Bengals Locker Room
Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Discuss 'Hard to Process' Season From Cincinnati
Geno Stone Discusses Responsibility on Defense After Bye Week
'I'm Gonna Rock Out' - Bengals Rookie Cornerback Josh Newton Fired Up for Starting Opportunity
Cincinnati Bengals Acquire Former Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Isaiah Williams
Stat of the Jay: Bengals Approaching NFL Record for Losses Despite Scoring 30+ Points
Bengals Report Card: Breaking Down Amazing Performances and Gaffes in 35-34 Loss to Ravens
Ja'Marr Chase Makes Statement That Bengals Fans Can Relate to After 35-34 Loss to Ravens
Zac Taylor Updates Joe Burrow's Health Following Ravens Loss
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 35-34 Loss to Baltimore Ravens
Mike Hilton, Logan Wilson Discuss Most Frustrating NFL Season Yet: 'Just Get Ready For Next Week'
-----
Join the 50,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast