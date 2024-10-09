Cincinnati Bengals Cornerback DJ Ivey Cleared for Practice Ahead of Primetime Showdown With New York Giants
CINCINNATI — The Bengals cleared cornerback DJ Ivey for practice on Wednesday. The second-year cornerback suffered a torn ACL in December.
One day after the Bengals placed cornerback Dax Hill on injured reserve, they activate Ivey, who is eligible to return to the active roster at any time. Ivey appeared in eight games as a rookie last season, finishing with three tackles.
The Bengals have an open roster spot. Ivey could fill that spot at any time.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Players Question Lack of Aggression in OT Possession as Team Repeats Mistake From 2021 Loss
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Amarius Mims Gives Injury Update After Leaving Sunday's Game, Then Returning
Evan McPherson Shoulders Blame, But Ryan Rehkow's Botched Hold Costs Bengals in Overtime Loss to Ravens
'I Ran a Sh--ty Route' - Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Takes Blame for Game-Swinging Interception
Cincinnati Bengals Week 4 Report Card: Offense and Special Teams Shine
Cincinnati Bengals Snap Count Analysis: DJ Turner Outplays Cam Taylor-Britt
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals Find Halftime Holy Grail in 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers
Joe Burrow Shares 5 Reasons Why Bengals Should Be Excited About Rest of 2024 Season
Watch: Zac Taylor Gives Out Game Balls, Bengals Celebrate Win Over Panthers
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers
Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Beat Carolina Panthers for First Win Of Season
Trey Hendrickson Suffers Stinger in Cincinnati Bengals’ Win Over Carolina Panthers
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 38-33 Loss to Washington Commanders
Report: Joe Burrow Makes Notable Change to Pregame Warmup With Basketball Shots
-----
Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast