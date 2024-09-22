All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Get Some Help in AFC North, But Pittsburgh Steelers Remain Undefeated

The Bengals play the Commanders on Monday night.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor smiles after the defense forces a three-and-out on the opening drive of the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field in downtown Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. The Bears led 10-3 at halftime.
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor smiles after the defense forces a three-and-out on the opening drive of the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field in downtown Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. The Bears led 10-3 at halftime. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Steelers beat the Chargers to improve to 3-0 on the season. Pittsburgh became the first team to reach three wins in the NFL this year. They'll remain in first place in the AFC North.

Meanwhile, the Bengals could move into second place in the division this week. Cincinnati is 0-2. They play the Commanders on Monday Night Football.

The Browns lost to the Giants to fall to 1-2 on the year. The Ravens are 0-2 on the year. They're playing the Cowboys.

So with a win, the Bengals could move into a three-way tie for second place in the division. It's not a bad spot to be in, especially after an 0-2 start.

