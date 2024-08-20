Cincinnati Bengals vs Indianapolis Colts: Joint Practice Takeaways
CINCINNATI — The Bengals hosted the Colts for a joint practice on Tuesday afternoon. Here are our takeaways, including thoughts on the offense, an emerging defense and much more:
Efficient Burrow
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a solid session against a tough Colts pass rush. His three main targets were Mike Gesicki, Tee Higgins and Charlie Jones.
Burrow found Gesicki throughout team drills, as the Bengals' tight end finished with at least seven catches, including a touchdown in a 7-on-7 period early in practice.
Burrow's best throw of the day was a 20+ yarder to Tee Higgins on the sideline.
"And One!" Higgins yelled at Colts cornerback Dallas Flowers, who was draped on the fifth-year wide receiver. Higgins overpowered Flowers to make the grab.
The Bengals didn't push the ball downfield much, but that had a lot to do with how the Colts defense was lined up.
"They were playing off of us," one player said.
Burrow finished 21-of-26 with one interception. The turnover was a ball he floated over the middle while under pressure. He may have released in knowing he would've been sacked if it were a real game.
Overall, Burrow was much better on Tuesday than he was on Monday. He wasn't perfect and neither was the offense, but they moved the ball consistently and had success on third down.
Chuck Sizzle
Jones was carted off the field on Thursday, Aug. 8. Just 12 days later he's catching important passes from Burrow in team drills.
Jones had two catches from Burrow in an important third down period where the Bengals converted 6-of-8 attempts. He also had a nice grab downfield on the far sideline when Rocky Lombardi hit him in stride against the Colts' third-team defense.
Dax Rising
Bengals cornerback Dax Hill had another strong day. The former first round pick had multiple pass breakups. The Colts tested Hill, throwing at him throughout the session, but he rose to the challenge.
Bengals cornerbacks coach Charles Burks shook Hill's hand in the locker room and had a big smile on his face.
Hill is clearly getting more comfortable and is making a real push for the starting cornerback job.
Overall, the Bengals' defense was the most impressive unit on the field. They kept Anthony Richardson in check all day long. Logan Wilson had an interception on a pass deflected by Vonn Bell and Lou Anarumo's crew is oozing with confidence with the start of the regular season just 19 days away.
Injury Notes
Myles Murphy left practice on a cart after suffering a knee injury. He was adjusting to a Colts running back, who made a cut and went down in pain.
Murphy was in the locker room after practice for a few minutes. He was walking with a limp, but didn't have a brace and wasn't using crutches.
Sam Hubbard went through individual drills for a second-straight day as he works his way back.
Offensive tackle Trent Brown participated in practice, but was on a snap count. Jaxson Kirkland and Cody Ford also played right tackle with the starters since Brown was limited.
McKinnley Jackson still has a brace on his right knee, but he's no longer using crutches.
Other Observations:
Higgins stopped and talked with Bengals owner Mike Brown for a few minutes during practice.
The Bengals play the Colts on Thursday Night Football, which means Kirk Herbstreit will be on the primetime broadcast. Hubbard gave Herbstreit a big hug before practice. Watch both interactions below:
