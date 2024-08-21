All Bengals

Sources: Bengals Defensive End Myles Murphy Avoids Serious Injury After Being Carted Off During Joint Practice

This is great news!

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) is assisted by the training staff after going down with an injury during a preseason joint practice at the Paycor Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) is assisted by the training staff after going down with an injury during a preseason joint practice at the Paycor Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. / © Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy left Tuesday's joint practice with the Colts after suffering a knee injury.

The 22-year-old was changing direction in hopes of making a play in the backfield and went down with a non-contact injury.

Fortunately, he only suffered a sprain league sources tell Bengals Talk. He is going to miss some time, but it's great news considering how he went down and how serious non-contact injuries can be.

The Bengals are still evaluating the timeline, but the second-year pro still has a chance of suiting up Week 1. Even if he doesn't make it back for the opener against the Patriots, he isn't expected to miss extended time.

Murphy walked off the field gingerly and was driven to the locker room. He was limping in the locker room, but wasn't using crutches or a brace.

Murphy was at Paycor Stadium for nearly three hours after practice and didn't leave team facilities until around 7:15 p.m. ET. Practice ended around 4:20 and the Bengals didn't have meetings after the session.

This is great news for the Bengals and for Murphy. Hopefully he can make a quick recovery and be ready for the start of the regular season when the Patriots come to town on Sept. 8.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Look: Evan McPherson Inks Three Year Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Linebacker Maema Njongmeta's Impressive Preseason Continues

Bengals Snap Count Takeaways Following 27-3 Preseason Loss to Chicago Bears

Rookie Josh Newton Discusses Up and Down Day Against Chicago Bears

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 Loss to Chicago Bears

Current U.S. Flag Football QB Takes Exception With Joe Burrow’s Comments and Other NFL Players Expecting to Play in 2028

Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combination for Regular Season Opener Against Pats

Former All-Pro Receiver Makes WILD Statement About Bengals Rookie Jermaine Burton

NFL Insider Shares Prediction for Ja’Marr Chase’s Future, Contract Stalemate With Bengals

NFL Shares Concern About Key Position on Bengals’ Offense Ahead of Regular Season

Bengals Rookie Maema Njongmeta Hoping to Earn Roster Spot After Impressive Debut

Cincinnati Bengals Major Week 1 Favorite in Matchup With New England Patriots

Strength of Schedule for All 32 NFL Teams Revealed Including Cincinnati Bengals

-----

Join the 45,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  

Home/News