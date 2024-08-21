Sources: Bengals Defensive End Myles Murphy Avoids Serious Injury After Being Carted Off During Joint Practice
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy left Tuesday's joint practice with the Colts after suffering a knee injury.
The 22-year-old was changing direction in hopes of making a play in the backfield and went down with a non-contact injury.
Fortunately, he only suffered a sprain league sources tell Bengals Talk. He is going to miss some time, but it's great news considering how he went down and how serious non-contact injuries can be.
The Bengals are still evaluating the timeline, but the second-year pro still has a chance of suiting up Week 1. Even if he doesn't make it back for the opener against the Patriots, he isn't expected to miss extended time.
Murphy walked off the field gingerly and was driven to the locker room. He was limping in the locker room, but wasn't using crutches or a brace.
Murphy was at Paycor Stadium for nearly three hours after practice and didn't leave team facilities until around 7:15 p.m. ET. Practice ended around 4:20 and the Bengals didn't have meetings after the session.
This is great news for the Bengals and for Murphy. Hopefully he can make a quick recovery and be ready for the start of the regular season when the Patriots come to town on Sept. 8.
