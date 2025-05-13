All Bengals

The entire 2025 NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) puts on his helmet to run out the final minute of the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins at PayCor Stadium in downtown on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The Bengals improved to 2-2 with a 27-15 win over the Dolphins. Miami Dolphins At Cincinnati Bengals Week 4
CINCINNATI — Despite plenty of speculation, the Bengals aren't part of the NFL's international schedule for the 2025 season.

There was real belief that the Bengals would travel to Madrid, Spain to play the Dolphins, but the Commanders were chosen instead.

Even Joe Burrow made it clear he would've loved to play a game in Madrid.

The NFL has seven international games this season, including three in London, one in Dublin and one in Berlin.

The entire 2025 schedule will be revealed on Wednesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET. The Bengals are expected to host an international game in 2027. They haven't played internationally since 2019—Zac Taylor's first season as head coach.

Check out the full 2025 international slate below:

