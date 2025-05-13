Cincinnati Bengals Won't Play an International Game in 2025, Despite Joe Burrow's Desire to Play in Madrid
CINCINNATI — Despite plenty of speculation, the Bengals aren't part of the NFL's international schedule for the 2025 season.
There was real belief that the Bengals would travel to Madrid, Spain to play the Dolphins, but the Commanders were chosen instead.
Even Joe Burrow made it clear he would've loved to play a game in Madrid.
The NFL has seven international games this season, including three in London, one in Dublin and one in Berlin.
The entire 2025 schedule will be revealed on Wednesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET. The Bengals are expected to host an international game in 2027. They haven't played internationally since 2019—Zac Taylor's first season as head coach.
Check out the full 2025 international slate below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Watch: Shemar Stewart's Father Shares Special Message With Him on Draft Night
Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Conference Calls: Hear From All Six Picks!
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Bolster Trenches, Add Intriguing Prospects in Undrafted Free Agency
Cincinnati Bengals Make Questionable Decision in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft
Dan Pitcher, Bengals 'Feel Great' About Offensive Line Following Two Additions in 2025 NFL Draft
Major Outlets Give Bengals Rough Grades For 2025 NFL Draft Class
'It Was Awesome' - Dylan Fairchild Describes First Contact With Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals Appear Poised to Address Big Need in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft
NFL Insider: Trey Hendrickson 'A Lot More Easy' To Trade If Bengals Pick Edge Rusher in First Round
Possible Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Target Jihaad Campbell Expected to be Cleared for Training Camp
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah Voices "Love" Pick for Bengals By Pointing to Specific Matchup
Bengals, Hamilton County Reach Important MOU in Stadium Lease Negotiations
Private Visit, 1-Word Answer From Bengals’ Duke Tobin Point to Team’s Interest in Switching All-American to Guard
PFF Lays Out Trade Cincinnati Bengals Should Make During 2025 NFL Draft
A First-Round Trade Could Significantly Impact the Bengals Even if They Aren’t the Team Making the Deal
'We'll See What Happens' - Free Agent Guard Discusses Possibly Signing With Cincinnati Bengals
Stat of the Jay: Could the 2021 WR Class, Led by the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase, Go Down As the Best of All Time?
Cincinnati Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for Free Agents and New Numbers for Some Returning Players
Sports Illustrated Deems Picking Mykel Williams Bengals' Best-Case 2025 NFL Draft Scenario
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Legend Chad Johnson Asks Team To Trade For Superstar Cornerback Jalen Ramsey
Star Free-Agent Safety Justin Simmons Expresses Desire To Play For Bengals