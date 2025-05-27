All Bengals

Details Emerge About Cordell Volson's New Contract With Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals renegotiated Volson's contract earlier this month.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals guard Cordell Volson (67) runs drills at Cincinnati Bengals training camp on the Kettering Health Practice Fields in Cincinnati on Sunday, July 28, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals guard Cordell Volson (67) runs drills at Cincinnati Bengals training camp on the Kettering Health Practice Fields in Cincinnati on Sunday, July 28, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals restructured Cordell Volson's contract earlier this month.

Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac had the details of the new deal.

Volson signed a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Bengals that includes $500k guaranteed. The deal also includes per-game active bonuses and incentives that the fourth-year player is likely to hit.

By renegotiating his deal, the Bengals saved $516k in cap space for the 2025 season.

Over The Cap also had the renegotiation details on their site. Volson gets a $1.5 million in base salary and his cap hit is $3.1 million this season. He'll get $600k in per game roster bonuses.

It's unclear why they'd go this route just to free up such a small amount of cap space. This move essentially secures Volson's spot on the roster for this season. He's expected to battle third round rookie Dylan Fairchild for the starting left guard job.

For more thoughts on Volson's future and the Bengals' offensive line, check out the podcast below:

feed

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Look: Bengals 2020s Draft Haul Ranked Among Bottom-Half of NFL Teams

Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch During Practice

NFL's Vice President of Broadcast Planning Mike North Weighs in on Cincinnati Bengals Schedule

ESPN's Bill Barnwell Gives Bengals Dubious Offseason Superlative Surrounding Trey Hendrickson

Watch: Bengals Stars Tee Higgins, and B.J. Hill Hit Gun Range Together During Offseason

Look: Joe Burrow Stands Alone In Key Passing Categories Over Past Few Seasons

Stat of the Jay: Where Does Bengals' Short Travel Schedule This Year Rank Historically?

It's Time for Cincinnati Bengals to Make Decision About Trey Hendrickson's Future

Takeaways From What Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Said While Airing His Grievances at Bengals Practice

The Cincinnati Bengals Have Reason To Celebrate Finishing Last in the League When It Comes to This Stat

'Not Going To Apologize' - Trey Hendrickson Discusses His Market Value Amidst DE Contract Landscape

'It's Become Personal, Unfortunately' - Trey Hendrickson States He Won't Play During 2025 Season On Current Deal

Stat of the Jay: How Many Teams Have Longer International Droughts Than the Bengals at 6 Seasons?

Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Conference Calls: Hear From All Six Picks!

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Bolster Trenches, Add Intriguing Prospects in Undrafted Free Agency

Cincinnati Bengals Make Questionable Decision in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft

Dan Pitcher, Bengals 'Feel Great' About Offensive Line Following Two Additions in 2025 NFL Draft

Major Outlets Give Bengals Rough Grades For 2025 NFL Draft Class

'It Was Awesome' - Dylan Fairchild Describes First Contact With Joe Burrow

Bengals, Hamilton County Reach Important MOU in Stadium Lease Negotiations

'We'll See What Happens' - Free Agent Guard Discusses Possibly Signing With Cincinnati Bengals

Stat of the Jay: Could the 2021 WR Class, Led by the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase, Go Down As the Best of All Time?

Cincinnati Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for Free Agents and New Numbers for Some Returning Players

-----

Join the 55,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News