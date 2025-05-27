Details Emerge About Cordell Volson's New Contract With Cincinnati Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Bengals restructured Cordell Volson's contract earlier this month.
Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac had the details of the new deal.
Volson signed a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Bengals that includes $500k guaranteed. The deal also includes per-game active bonuses and incentives that the fourth-year player is likely to hit.
By renegotiating his deal, the Bengals saved $516k in cap space for the 2025 season.
Over The Cap also had the renegotiation details on their site. Volson gets a $1.5 million in base salary and his cap hit is $3.1 million this season. He'll get $600k in per game roster bonuses.
It's unclear why they'd go this route just to free up such a small amount of cap space. This move essentially secures Volson's spot on the roster for this season. He's expected to battle third round rookie Dylan Fairchild for the starting left guard job.
For more thoughts on Volson's future and the Bengals' offensive line, check out the podcast below:
