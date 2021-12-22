Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Did Joe Burrow Take Shot at the City of Cincinnati?

    The 25-year-old made some interesting comments on Wednesday.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and the Bengals are preparing for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens. The winner will put itself in position to win the AFC North. 

    Burrow had an interesting response when asked about the Bengals' win in Baltimore in October and how different they are as a team going into Sunday's game. 

    "That's tough to say. It's a long season. We're still a healthy team, which not a lot of people can say at this point," Burrow said. "We've been lucky as far as injuries and COVID. We're doing a great job with our COVID protocols. Fortunately, there's not a ton to do in Cincinnati so it's not ... Nobody is going out to clubs and bars and getting COVID every weekend. But we've been healthy. We're the same team we were back then. We've just had more reps under our belt and are a better football team and understand the details better." 

    Burrow probably didn't mean to take a shot at Cincinnati, he is an Ohio native after all. But he also has a point. Cincinnati doesn't have the nightlife that big cities like New York, Miami, Los Angeles or Atlanta have, which has probably helped the Bengals during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

    Some people might see part of that quote and question the 25-year-old quarterback, but he hasn't given any indication that he doesn't like the city. 

    Watch the full clip of Burrow's comments and get my reaction in the video below.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Bengals' Elite Pass Rush

    Playoff Picture: A Breakdown Entering Week 16

    Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Run Ball on 3rd-and-8

    Zac Taylor Made Right Call in Final Minutes Against Broncos

    Eli Apple and Jerry Jeudy Take Shots at Each Other After Bengals' Win

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Broncos in Denver

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Broncos

    Read More

    Ravens Fall to Packers, Bengals Tied for AFC North Lead

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Broncos in Denver

    It's Taylor Time for the Bengals in Denver

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos

    Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos

    Staff Picks: Bengals at Broncos With Playoffs on the Line

    Bengals Sign Cornerback to Practice Squad

    Trae Waynes Expected to Suit Up Against Broncos

    Bengals' Offensive Line Shuffle Set to Continue Against Broncos

    Brian Callahan Shares Thoughts on Ja'Marr Chase's Drops

    Jessie Bates Discusses Dropped Interception Against 49ers

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing Tee Higgins' Recent Success

    Will Bengals Pursue Recently Released Veteran Center?

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) rolls out during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Did Joe Burrow Take Shot at the City of Cincinnati?

    35 seconds ago
    Pooka Williams Returner
    News

    Bengals Rookie Pooka Williams Suspended for Violating NFL's Policy on PED's

    46 minutes ago
    Joe Mixon
    News

    Joe Mixon Back at Practice Ahead of Sunday's Matchup Against Ravens

    1 hour ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) pulls in a reception past Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Podcast: Analyzing the Bengals' Path to the Playoffs

    6 hours ago
    Larry Ogunjobi, Sam Hubbard, Trey Hendrickson
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Cincinnati Bengals' Elite Pass Rush

    7 hours ago
    Joe Bachie
    News

    Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Week 16

    23 hours ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to throw as Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) rushes during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Bengals Favored in Week 16 Matchup Against Ravens

    Dec 21, 2021
    Joe Mixon
    News

    Injury Updates: The Latest on Joe Mixon, Hakeem Adeniji, Joe Bachie and Khalid Kareem

    Dec 21, 2021