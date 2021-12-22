Did Joe Burrow Take Shot at the City of Cincinnati?

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and the Bengals are preparing for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens. The winner will put itself in position to win the AFC North.

Burrow had an interesting response when asked about the Bengals' win in Baltimore in October and how different they are as a team going into Sunday's game.

"That's tough to say. It's a long season. We're still a healthy team, which not a lot of people can say at this point," Burrow said. "We've been lucky as far as injuries and COVID. We're doing a great job with our COVID protocols. Fortunately, there's not a ton to do in Cincinnati so it's not ... Nobody is going out to clubs and bars and getting COVID every weekend. But we've been healthy. We're the same team we were back then. We've just had more reps under our belt and are a better football team and understand the details better."

Burrow probably didn't mean to take a shot at Cincinnati, he is an Ohio native after all. But he also has a point. Cincinnati doesn't have the nightlife that big cities like New York, Miami, Los Angeles or Atlanta have, which has probably helped the Bengals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some people might see part of that quote and question the 25-year-old quarterback, but he hasn't given any indication that he doesn't like the city.

Watch the full clip of Burrow's comments and get my reaction in the video below.

