Former NFL Cornerback Praises Joe Burrow, Rips Baker Mayfield in the Process

Cleveland hosts Cincinnati on Sunday at First Energy Stadium.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won't start against the Browns on Sunday because Cincinnati has already clinched their first AFC North title since 2015.

The 25-year-old will rest up for the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. He's set to undergo shoulder surgery on January 19 after a season full of struggles.

Former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth made some interesting comments about the two star quarterbacks earlier this week.

"Joe Burrow is who the Browns thought Baker (Mayfield) was gonna be," Foxworth tweeted. "Swaggy underdog college transfer turned No. 1 pick who can elevate a franchise."

Burrow completed 70.4% of his passes for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns in 16 games this season. He's bounced back from a gruesome left knee injury that he suffered last season. He's considered one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL.

Mayfield completed 60.5% of his passes for 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns in 14 games. He was once considered the future of the Browns, but his struggles this season have some wondering if Cleveland could go in another direction at quarterback.

The Browns host the Bengals on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

