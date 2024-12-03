Eagles Release Former Bengals First Round Pick John Ross From Practice Squad
CINCINNATI — The Eagles released veteran wide receiver John Ross from their practice squad on Tuesday.
The former Bengals first round pick signed with the team this offseason after a rookie minicamp tryout. He was released during final cuts and signed with Philadelphia's practice squad in September.
After retiring last July, Ross was waived from the Chiefs reserve/retired list. He decided to make an NFL return late last season.
The Bengals took Ross with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He famously ran a 4.22 40-yard dash, which is now the second fastest time in NFL Combine history.
Ross has 62 career catches for 957 yards and 11 touchdowns in 37 games. He hasn't played in a regular season NFL game since 2021.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Joe Burrow Reflects on Bengals Falling Short Despite Stellar Individual Seasons: 'Tough Pill To Swallow'
Why the Bengals Went For 2 and Why They Threw To Tanner Hudson Instead of Ja'Marr Chase
Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Post Huge Numbers as Bengals Lose Heartbreaker to Ravens 35-34
Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Extolls Ja’Marr Chase’s Greatness After Loss to Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals Acquire Former Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Isaiah Williams
Stat of the Jay: Bengals Approaching NFL Record for Losses Despite Scoring 30+ Points
Bengals Report Card: Breaking Down Amazing Performances and Gaffes in 35-34 Loss to Ravens
Ja'Marr Chase Makes Statement That Bengals Fans Can Relate to After 35-34 Loss to Ravens
Zac Taylor Updates Joe Burrow's Health Following Ravens Loss
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 35-34 Loss to Baltimore Ravens
Mike Hilton, Logan Wilson Discuss Most Frustrating NFL Season Yet: 'Just Get Ready For Next Week'
-----
Join the 49,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast