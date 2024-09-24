Former Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick John Ross Signs With Philadelphia Eagles
CINCINNATI — The Eagles signed veteran wide receiver John Ross to their practice squad on Tuesday.
The former Bengals first round pick signed with the team this offseason after a rookie minicamp tryout. He was released during final cuts.
After retiring last July, Ross was waived from the Chiefs reserve/retired list. He decided to make an NFL return late last season.
The Bengals took Ross with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He famously ran a 4.22 40-yard dash, which is now the second fastest time in NFL Combine history.
Ross has 62 career catches for 957 yards and 11 touchdowns in 37 games. He hasn't played in a regular season NFL game since 2021.
The Bengals play the Eagles on Oct. 27, so there's at least a chance Ross plays against his former team.
