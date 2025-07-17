All Bengals

Exclusive Conversation: Joe Burrow Breaks Down Most Iconic Fits

James Rapien

Nov 12, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) smiles toward Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) on a fourth-down play in the second quarter of a Week 10 NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) smiles toward Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) on a fourth-down play in the second quarter of a Week 10 NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images / Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is known for his stellar play on the field, but he's also known for his love for fashion.

His pregame fits have become a weekly topic during the season and in the offseason he's attended the Met Gala and Fashion Week in Paris.

Watch Sports Illustrated's exclusive conversation with Burrow about his top fits over the years below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Shemar Stewart Reportedly Did Not Workout With Texas A&M Football Team This Summer

Bengals Star Tee Higgins Named to 2025 NFL 100 Ranking

Cincinnati Bengals Could Bolster D-Line, Bringing in Former UFL Standout for Workout

Trey Hendrickson Breaks Silence With Bengals Training Camp Set to Begin Next Week

NFL Insider Comments on 'Unpredictable' Trey Hendrickson Situation

The Forgotten Part of Playing NFL Quarterback: Playmaking, Processing and Bad QBs

DraftKings Names Several Famous Bengals Top-10 Trash Talkers This Century

Joe Burrow's Mom Tells Story About His Love for Fashion in Newest Quarterback Teaser

Andre Smith Tells Funny Story About Weight Fines During Bengals Career

ESPN Picks 10 Cincinnati Bengals For All-Time Draft Picks List

Bengals First Round Pick Shemar Stewart Didn't Sign Injury Waiver for One Big Reason

Pro Football Network Ranks Al Golden 14th Among NFL's Defensive Coordinators

Contextualizing Bengals QB Joe Burrow's 'Brutal' Blitz Numbers with Stats, Videos

Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Won't Get to Face Childhood Idol After 2025 Season

Stat of the Jay: With Chase Burns To Make MLB Debut for Reds Tonight, a Look at Top NFL Debuts by Bengals Players

'Sign It Or Go Scratch' - Shemar Stewart's Agent Provides Latest Update on Bengals Contract Negotiations

Look: Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Training in Cincinnati With Training Camp One Month Away

Watch: Trailer, Air Date Announced For Joe Burrow's Appearance in Netflix Quarterback Show

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Jalen Rivers Earns Major Praise From Pro Bowler Orlando Brown Jr.

feed

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News