Exclusive Conversation: Joe Burrow Breaks Down Most Iconic Fits
CINCINNATI — Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is known for his stellar play on the field, but he's also known for his love for fashion.
His pregame fits have become a weekly topic during the season and in the offseason he's attended the Met Gala and Fashion Week in Paris.
Watch Sports Illustrated's exclusive conversation with Burrow about his top fits over the years below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Shemar Stewart Reportedly Did Not Workout With Texas A&M Football Team This Summer
Bengals Star Tee Higgins Named to 2025 NFL 100 Ranking
Cincinnati Bengals Could Bolster D-Line, Bringing in Former UFL Standout for Workout
Trey Hendrickson Breaks Silence With Bengals Training Camp Set to Begin Next Week
NFL Insider Comments on 'Unpredictable' Trey Hendrickson Situation
The Forgotten Part of Playing NFL Quarterback: Playmaking, Processing and Bad QBs
DraftKings Names Several Famous Bengals Top-10 Trash Talkers This Century
Joe Burrow's Mom Tells Story About His Love for Fashion in Newest Quarterback Teaser
Andre Smith Tells Funny Story About Weight Fines During Bengals Career
ESPN Picks 10 Cincinnati Bengals For All-Time Draft Picks List
Bengals First Round Pick Shemar Stewart Didn't Sign Injury Waiver for One Big Reason
Pro Football Network Ranks Al Golden 14th Among NFL's Defensive Coordinators
Contextualizing Bengals QB Joe Burrow's 'Brutal' Blitz Numbers with Stats, Videos
Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Won't Get to Face Childhood Idol After 2025 Season
Stat of the Jay: With Chase Burns To Make MLB Debut for Reds Tonight, a Look at Top NFL Debuts by Bengals Players
'Sign It Or Go Scratch' - Shemar Stewart's Agent Provides Latest Update on Bengals Contract Negotiations
Look: Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Training in Cincinnati With Training Camp One Month Away
Watch: Trailer, Air Date Announced For Joe Burrow's Appearance in Netflix Quarterback Show
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Jalen Rivers Earns Major Praise From Pro Bowler Orlando Brown Jr.