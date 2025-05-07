Former Bengals Linebacker Joe Bachie Signs With Colts, Reunites With Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie is reuniting with Lou Anarumo. Bachie signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday.
Bachie, 27, spent the past four seasons in Cincinnati. He appeared in 47 regular season games and had 46 tackles over that span.
Bachie reunites with Anarumo, who spent the past six seasons as the Bengals defensive coordinator. Zac Taylor fired him in January and he was hired by the Colts for the same position a few weeks later.
Bachie was a key contributor on special teams, talling 818 special teams snaps over the past four years.
Look for Oren Burks and rookie Barrett Carter to help fill that void.
Cincinnati's linebacker room is going to look a lot different this season. They signed Burks in free agency and drafted two linebackers: Demetrius Knight Jr. and Carter.
Germaine Pratt is expected to be let go in the near future. Bachie was on the 2021 Bengals roster that advanced to Super Bowl LVI.
Check out the Colts official announcement below:
