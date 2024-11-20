Former Bengals Linebacker Markus Bailey Suspended for Six Games For Violating NFL's PED Policy
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey was suspended for six games by the NFL, the league announced on Tuesday.
"I would never have intentionally taken a banned substance," Bailey said on X. "This was clearly a contamination issue with only 0.05 nanograms found but due to the NFL's strict liability policy, it was best for the team and myself to accept the suspension now."
Bailey spent the first four seasons of his career in Cincinnati after the Bengals took him in the seventh round (215th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. He fell to the seventh round because of injuries in college. He was able to stay healthy for most of his four seasons with the Bengals, appearing in 60 games and compiling 73 tackles in the process.
Bailey signed with the Cardinals in May. Check out his tweet and the statement from his legal team below:
