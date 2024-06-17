It's Official: Bengals Sign Tee Higgins to One-Year Contract
CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially re-signed Tee Higgins to a one-year contract on Monday. Higgins, 25, chose to sign the franchise tender, which is worth $21.8 million. He could've waited to sign it. Instead, he's expected to report for training camp on time.
“I’m excited to move forward with Tee,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in a statement. “He’s done a great job handling his situation, and we are happy to get him back in the fold so we can start working toward a great 2024 season. The locker room will be excited to have him back around.”
The Bengals took Higgins in the second round (33rd overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. He helped Cincinnati win two AFC North titles and an AFC Championship in 2021 and 2022, respectively. He helped them make back-to-back AFC Championship Games in 2021 and 2022. Higgins has 257 receptions for 3,684 yards and 24 touchdowns in 58 career games.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL Draft Class
Complete List of All 10 Cincinnati Bengals Picks in 2024 NFL Draft
Watch: Highlights of New Cincinnati Bengals Tight End Erick All
Bengals Take Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson in Third Round of NFL Draft
Cincinnati Bengals Get It Right, Take Amarius Mims in First Round of NFL Draft
Nick Saban Questions Bengals First Round Pick Amarius Mims
Bengals Take Erick All in Fourth Round of 2024 NFL Draft
Watch: Highlights of Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton
Look: Zac Taylor Gets Hype After Bengals Pick Jermaine Burton
Erick All Excited to Catch Passes From Joe Burrow, Talks Super Bowl Dreams
Zac Taylor Praises Jermaine Burton, Discusses Character Questions
Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Take Amarius Mims
Watch: Amarius Mims Highlights at Georgia
Amarius Mims is Excited to Block for Joe Burrow: “It’s a Blessing”
Amarius Mims Emotional After Bengals Took Him in First Round of 2024 NFL Draft
-----
Join the 44,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast