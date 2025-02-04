All Bengals

Jaguars Request Interview With Bengals Executive Trey Brown for General Manager Job

This is the second AFC team to express interest in Brown this offseason.

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Jaguars requested an interview with Bengals senior personnel executive Troy Brown for their general manager job according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Brown was a finalist for the Broncos general manager job last month. He has been with the Bengals since 2021 and has worked in the Patriots and Eagles organizations.

Brown is essentially the right-hand man to Duke Tobin and has received a plethora of general manager looks over the past few years.

If Brown does get hired by the Jaguars, the Bengals will receive two third round compensatory draft picks—one in 2025 and one in 2026.

