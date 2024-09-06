Ja'Marr Chase Says Cincinnati Bengals Approached Him About Contract Extension in Offseason
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase talked for more than 10 minutes in front of his locker for the first time since January.
The 24-year-old wanted to make one thing clear: He didn't approach the Bengals about a contract extension.
"I didn't ask for or demand a contract this year," Chase said before answering questions.
The three-time Pro Bowler said the Bengals front office approached him about a possible extension this offseason.
The start of the 2024 season is less than 48 hours away and he still doesn't have a contract. What're the chances they agree to an extension now?
"I don't know man, it's a small chance," Chase said. "For me, my deadline was today."
Chase left the possibility for something to get done between now and Sunday's game with the Patriots, but didn't sound optimistic. After not practicing throughout training camp, he returned to the practice field this week. He called himself a "game-time decision" and also added that he's 100% healthy.
