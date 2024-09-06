All Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase Says Cincinnati Bengals Approached Him About Contract Extension in Offseason

The 24-year-old spoke for more than 10 minutes on Friday.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) breaks tackles as he takes a reception 82 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. The Bengals moved into the top of the AFC North with a 41-17 win over the Ravens.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) breaks tackles as he takes a reception 82 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase talked for more than 10 minutes in front of his locker for the first time since January.

The 24-year-old wanted to make one thing clear: He didn't approach the Bengals about a contract extension.

"I didn't ask for or demand a contract this year," Chase said before answering questions.

The three-time Pro Bowler said the Bengals front office approached him about a possible extension this offseason.

The start of the 2024 season is less than 48 hours away and he still doesn't have a contract. What're the chances they agree to an extension now?

"I don't know man, it's a small chance," Chase said. "For me, my deadline was today."

Chase left the possibility for something to get done between now and Sunday's game with the Patriots, but didn't sound optimistic. After not practicing throughout training camp, he returned to the practice field this week. He called himself a "game-time decision" and also added that he's 100% healthy.

Watch Chase's entire media session below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel:

