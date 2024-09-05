All Bengals

Joe Burrow Chimes in on Ja'Marr Chase's Extension Talks, Admits Negotiations Can Be a Distraction

Ja'Marr Chase is hoping to ink a new deal before Sunday's season opener.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) get set for a play in the fourth quarter during a Week 3 NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 19-16.
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase returned to practice on Wednesday. The 24-year-old hasn't agreed to a long-term extension, but contract talks appear to be progressing.

Star quarterback Joe Burrow met with the media on Wednesday, speaking for nearly 20 minutes. He reflected on what his negotiations were like last year and admits that they can be distracting.

"It’s definitely a distraction when it’s not [done]," Burrow said.

The Bengals and Burrow came to terms on a five-year extension on the Thursday night before the season opener last year.

Will Chase's deal get done in a similar way? There are some parallels between Chase's contract talks with the Bengals and Burrow's process last year.

"We’ve had those discussions on how it went for me and how similar or not similar it’s been," Burrow said. "He’s always been a team first, win first kind of guy. That’s the kind of guy Ja’Marr is and you want to reward those guys."

Will a deal get done today?

The clock is ticking and while things seem to be trending in a positive direction, both sides need to get it to the finish line.

Burrow believes Chase is ready to play. Will he get an extension before he takes the field? We're about to find out over the next 72 hours (or sooner).

"I saw him out there today. He looks fast and strong like he always does," Burrow said. "I know he’s been doing what he needs to do to stay ready if he needs to be ready. I’m confident that if he does go out there on Sunday then he’ll be the Ja’Marr we all know."

