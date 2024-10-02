All Bengals

Key Pieces of Cincinnati Bengals' Defensive Line Returning to Practice on Wednesday

This is good news!

James Rapien

Nov 26, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs the ball as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) makes the tackle during the third quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Myles Murphy and McKinnley Jackson have passed their physicals and are expected to practice on Wednesday.

Jackson hasn't practiced since suffering a knee injury in practice on Aug. 8. Meanwhile, Murphy suffered a MCL injury in the Bengals' joint practice with the Colts.

Both guys were placed on injured reserve, but are eligible to be activated this week. The Bengals have one open roster spot.

They would have to clear a spot to activate both players. By clearing Murphy and Jackson, the Bengals officially opened a 21-day window where both players can practice, but not take up a roster spot. They can re-join the roster at any time.

James Rapien
James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

