Look: An Unbelievable But True Joe Burrow Stat Following Bengals' Loss to Steelers

The Bengals are 4-8 this season.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) confirms a play before a huddle in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. The Steelers won 44-38.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) confirms a play before a huddle in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. The Steelers won 44-38. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 4-8 following Sunday's 44-38 loss to the Steelers at Paycor Stadium.

Cincinnati is 2-4 this season when scoring 33 or more points, with losses to the Ravens (twice), Commanders and Steelers.

That means Joe Burrow has done something this year that Tom Brady didn't do in 23 NFL seasons combined.

Brady had four losses in his career when scoring 33 or more points. Meanwhile, Burrow and the Bengals have reached that mark this season.

It's just another impossible to believe but true stat about the 2024 Cincinnati Bengals.

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

