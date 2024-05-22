All Bengals

Look: Bengals Announce 2024 Ring of Honor Game, Open Voting

Cincinnati fans can voice their opinion.

Russ Heltman

Former Bengals tackle Anthony Mu oz puts the Ring of Honor jacket on new inductee Willie Anderson during a halftime ceremony at the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins at PayCor Stadium in downtown on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The Bengals 14-12 at halftime. Miami Dolphins At Cincinnati Bengals Week 4
Former Bengals tackle Anthony Mu oz puts the Ring of Honor jacket on new inductee Willie Anderson during a halftime ceremony at the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins at PayCor Stadium in downtown on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The Bengals 14-12 at halftime. Miami Dolphins At Cincinnati Bengals Week 4 / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals announced the 2024 Ring of Honor game on Wednesday! Cincinnati is welcoming a new class of legends on Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 23.

Cincinnati's Ring of Honor is approaching double-digit names as season ticket holders vote for new honorees this summer. It will be at 10 members once the new class is inducted this fall.

Voting is open now. Check out the nominees below:

Jim Breech

James Brooks

Cris Collinsworth

Corey Dillon

David Fulcher

Tim Krumrie

Dave Lapham

Max Montoya

Lemar Parrish

Bob Trumpy

Reggie Williams

